Our top 5 blogs of 2021!

Here are our 5 most popular blogs of the past year
By José Antonio Ocampo
The author explains why the region needs a new development consensus, committed to reducing inequality, implementing stronger counter-cyclical macroeconomic policies, and spurring production and export diversification.
By Hyeshin Park and Gabrielle Woleske
This blog shows that more and better data on masculine norms and societies’ expectations for their men and boys, can equip policy makers with the information they need to shift social norms and measure success.
Blog en français
By François Candelon, Hind El Bedraoui and Hamid Maher
In this blog, the authors argue that from agriculture and remote health to translating the 2,000-odd languages spoken across the continent, AI can help tackle the economic problems that Africa faces.
By Jonas Teusch and Konstantinos Theodoropoulo
This blog delves into the many reasons why well-designed carbon price reforms can be in the best interests of developing and emerging economies, enabling them to respond to multiple pressing challenges beyond climate change.
Blog en français / español
By Peter Koninckx, Cunégonde Fatondji and Joel Burgos
This blog argues that although no quick-fix solution exists, by revealing the weaknesses in higher education in Africa, the current crisis has also highlighted where governments, international institutions, NGOs, and the private sector should focus their efforts.
