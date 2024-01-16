Our top 5 blogs of 2023!

In case you missed it, here are our most popular blogs of last year:

By Dr R Balasubramaniam, Chairman, SEBI Social Stock Exchange Advisory Committee, India

What is India’s Social Stock Exchange, and what are its potential benefits for the country’s social sector? What is its role in channeling capital towards impactful and sustainable social initiatives?

By Liv Marte Nordhaug, Co-Lead, Digital Public Goods Alliance

The blog highlights the unique opportunity presented by the G20 for advancing digital public infrastructure and discusses its potential in fostering economic development and addressing global challenges.

By Carsten Staur, Chair, Development Assistance Committee (DAC)

What are the significant – but often overlooked – issues of donor countries’ financial responsibilities related to the costs of hosting refugees? The author explains why a more transparent and equitable approach in sharing this burden is needed.

By María del Pilar Garrido Gonzalo, Director, Development Co-operation directorate, OECD

The blog discusses the renewed ambition for development co-operation at the OECD, emphasising the organisation’s commitment to addressing contemporary challenges and promoting inclusive and sustainable development through collaborative efforts.

By Jason Gagnon, Head of Unit, Migration & Skills, OECD Development Centre and Jens Hesemann, Senior Policy Advisor, OECD Development Co-operation Directorat

Climate change adaptation policies are imperative to address forced displacement. How can countries recognise and integrate displacement risks into broader adaptation strategies?