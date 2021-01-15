Our top 10 blogs of 2020!

Development Matters Africa, Asia, Covid-19, Latin America and the Caribbean

In 2020 we posted 179 blogs! Here are the top 10 most read blogs of the year:

1. Landmark Supreme Court victory in Zambia: collecting millions in tax revenues and sending a message across borders

By Ignatius Mvula, Assistant Director – Mining Audit Unit, Zambia Revenue Authority, Mary Baine, Director – Tax Programmes, African Tax Administration Forum, and Ben Dickinson, Head of the Global Relations and Development Division, Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD

The authors explain why a landmark Supreme Court victory in Zambia sends a message that African tax authorities are able and confident to take on and deal with complex transfer pricing transactions.

In French: Victoire historique devant la Cour suprême en Zambie : des milliards de dollars US en recettes fiscales supplémentaires et un message par-delà les frontières

2. COVID-19: consequences for international migration and development

By Jason Gagnon, Development economist, OECD Development Centre

Jason Gagnon discusses how to minimise the short-term effects of the Covid-19 crisis on migrants and leverage the crisis to address the unfinished business of international co-operation on migration.

In French: COVID-19 : conséquences pour les migrations internationales et le développement

3. How China is implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

By Xiheng Jiang, Vice-President of China Center for International Knowledge on Development (CIKD)

Xiheng Jiang discusses the key points of China’s Progress Report on Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2019).

4. Ethiopia’s Response to COVID-19

By Arkebe Oqubay, Senior Minister and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, distinguished fellow at the Overseas Development Institute and author

Professor Oqubay draws on the multiple insights to be gained from Ethiopia’s early response to the pandemic.

5. Latin America and the Caribbean in the time of COVID-19: Preventing the vulnerable from falling behind

By Federico Bonaglia, Deputy Director, OECD Development Centre, and Sebastian Nieto Parra, Head of Latin America and the Caribbean Unit, OECD Development Centre

The authors shed light on innovative policy measures to contain the impact of the crisis on the most vulnerable in the region.

6. The COVID-19 crisis: income support to informal workers is necessary and possible

By Laura Alfers, Director, Social Protection Programme, WIEGO, Rachel Moussié, Deputy Director, Social Protection Programme, WIEGO and Jenna Harvey, Global Focal Cities Coordinator, WIEGO

The authors share their findings from a rapid assessment of the situation of informal workers in the wake of the pandemic, and discuss the policy implications of these findings.

7. Global response to COVID-19 in Africa must protect lives, livelihoods, and freedoms

By E. Gyimah-Boadi, Board Chairman and interim CEO of Afrobarometer, and Carolyn Logan, Director of Analysis for Afrobarometer

E. Gyimah-Boadi and Carolyn Logan call on the international community to provide support in ways that strengthen, rather than undermine, Africans’ freedoms.

8. How microeconomics can help devise evidence-based policy responses to COVID-19

By Ahmed Mushfiq Mobarak, Professor of Economics at Yale University, and Faculty director of the Yale Research Initiative on Innovation and Scale (Y-RISE), and Jaya Wen, Postdoctoral Fellow, Northwestern University

The authors explain how the economics community can contribute in several key ways to the short-term response to the COVID-19 crisis in developing countries.

9. COVID-19 and beyond: How can Africa’s health systems cope?

By Riku Elovainio, Consultant in global health and social protection and Alexander Pick, OECD Development Centre

Riku Elovainio and Alexander Pick discuss challenges and solutions related to the long-term priorities for Africa’s health systems.

In French: Le COVID-19 en Afrique : Comment les systèmes de santé peuvent-il faire face ?

10. When COVID-19 Comes to Africa

By Arkebe Oqubay, Senior Minister and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, distinguished fellow at the Overseas Development Institute and author  

Professor Oqubay outlines the steps African governments, in cooperation with communities and international actors, can take to limit the damage – and lay the foundations for a healthier, more resilient future